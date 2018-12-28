



Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says he is not in Abuja.





Melaye said this while reacting to the siege which the police laid to his Abuja residence on Friday.





We had reported that at least 30 policemen stormed his residence in a bid to arrest him.





But in a telephone conversation with some reporters, Melaye said he was monitoring developments at his residence through a surveillance camera.

He vowed not to succumb to intimidation, saying there were attempts to cow him into silence.





More to follow…