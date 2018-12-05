The media aide of the former governor, Lere Olayinka, on his verified Twitter handle, revealed the accident, even as he said Fayose was in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.
He tweeted, “Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos, a few minutes ago. He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention.”
