Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday, was involved in an accident on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The media aide of the former governor, Lere Olayinka, on his verified Twitter handle, revealed the accident, even as he said Fayose was in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

He tweeted, “Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos, a few minutes ago. He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention.”

