It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road — Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola (@KunleDaramola3) December 18, 2018

Former chief of defence staff, Alex Badeh, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen.Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of the Nigerian air force, announced this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.He said Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack while returning from his farm.He said the sad incident happened along Abuja-Keffi road.More details later