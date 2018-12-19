 BREAKING NEWS: Ex-Chief Of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh Assassinated | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Former chief of defence staff, Alex Badeh, has been assassinated by unknown gunmen.

Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of the Nigerian air force, announced this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said Badeh died from gunshot wounds sustained in an attack while returning from his farm.

He said the sad incident happened along Abuja-Keffi road.





More details later



