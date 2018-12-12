



Ibrahim Jibrin, minister of state for environment, has resigned from the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.





His resignation was announced during the federal executive council meeting of Wednesday.





Jibrin’s resignation follows his emergence as the 13th emir of Nasarawa town in Nasarawa local government area of the state.





The Nasarawa emirate council had settled for the choice of the man who had been overseeing the ministry of environment since the exit of Amina Mohammed, who also left Buhari’s cabinet.





Mohammed left after she was appointed deputy secretary-general of the United Nations.





At a valedictory session held in honour of Jibrin, the president referred to him as “Your Highness”.





More to follow…