President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the National Assembly complex where he will be presenting the 2019 budget proposal.





The President and members of his cabinet arrived amid a rowdy session in which lawmakers could be heard jeering and cheering loudly.





President Buhari arrived at about 12:40 pm and is expected to table the budget before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.





Ahead of his arrival, men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were ensuring all security measures were in place in and around the complex.





Also unground to give security support are the Presidential Guards Brigade, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), among others.





Earlier on, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori conduct a rehearsal for the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, who will guide Buhari on his movement and presentation in the chamber.





Noticeably absent were the workers at the National Assembly, under the auspices of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, who had crippled business and legislative activities as part of their four-day warning strike.





The workers, who barricaded the entrances to the National Assembly on Monday, and had earlier picketed the chambers, were still at the main entrance to the premises as of 8am, had resolved to stay away from the premises pending the time the budget presentation would last.