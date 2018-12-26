 Boxing Day and how it got its name | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Boxing Day and how it got its name

1:22 PM 0
A+ A-

It's December 26, a day globally regarded as the Boxing Day!

But then , have you ever wondered what Boxing Day is, what it means and where the unusual name comes from ? You may find the answers interesting!

While the name given the day after Christmas has nothing to do with the sport of boxing , it is generally a national holiday in places where Christmas is observed , being a day to spend with family and friends and to eat up all the leftovers of Christmas Day.

The origins of the day, however, are steeped in history and tradition , as reported by The Spruce.


Arguments abound on the origins of the name Boxing Day , but , as noted , it is a reference to holiday gifts.

In England and Ireland, Boxing Day was traditionally a day off for servants and the day when they received a ‘ Christmas Box ’ from the master. The servants would also go home on Boxing Day to give ‘ Christmas Boxes’ to their families.

Again , the name is a reference to charity drives . A box is made to collect money for the poor traditionally and placed in Churches on Christmas day and opened the next day — Boxing Day .

The name also refers to a nautical tradition . Great sailing ships when setting sail would have a sealed box containing money on board for good luck. Where the voyage was a success , the box was given to a priest, opened at Christmas and the contents then given to the poor.

Boxing Day is a time to spend with family or friends , usually those not seen on Christmas Day itself.

In recent times , the day has become synonymous with many sports, as many top football teams also play on Boxing Day.




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top