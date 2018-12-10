Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday evening attacked a military base in Gulumba village in the Bama District of Borno State, killing two soldiers and injuring two others.Sources in the military told AFP on Sunday that the insurgents stormed the military base in nine gun trucks at about 5.50pm on Saturday.The attackers, including a suicide bomber, were believed to belong to the Abubakar Shekau faction of the terrorist group.“We lost two soldiers and two more were injured in the attack by the Shekau faction. The terrorists came in nine gun trucks with a suicide bomber at about 5:50pm (1650 GMT) and attacked the base,” a military source said.A second source said the suicide bomber tried to infiltrate the military base, but he was “neutralised” by the Federal troops.“The terrorists faced stiff resistance and were forced to withdraw,” he added.The insurgents have lately been targeting military bases. Eight soldiers were killed in an attack that took place on December 1 in the village of Buni Gari in Yobe State.More than 27,000 people have been reportedly killed and a total of 1.8 million people rendered homeless by the insurgents since 2009. The insurgency has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the North-East.