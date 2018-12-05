



The Zamfara state police command has confirmed that 16 of its officers died in a fierce gun battle with bandits in the state last Thursday.





It said 20 officers have also been rescued.





In a statement on Wednesday, Muhammad Shehu, the state command’s spokesman, said Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), is saddened by the loss of the officers whom he described as heroes.





On Friday, the police had announced the killing of 104 armed bandits in the attack at Birnin Magaji local government area of the state, while it kept mute on the casualty suffered by the command.





Shehu said a combined team of security operatives have strengthened surveillance of hideouts in the area to fish out the bandits.





“In the search and rescue operation of the missing personnel after the last Thursday’s onslaught on armed bandits, 20 personnel were rescued while 16 were found dead,” the statement read.





“The IGP is saddened with the death of the gallant officers whom he described as heroes of the Force; their demise is a great loss to Nigeria Police Force and our dear Nation, Nigeria. The supreme price they paid for the security and safety of the Country will not be in vain.”



