Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has revealed who truly deserved to win the 2018 Ballon d’Or award.Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric won the award on Monday ahead Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo.That also brings to an end the duopoly of Ronaldo and Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi to the individual gong.Allegri said his star man, Ronaldo deserved to win the award for a sixth time.He also said not winning it this time will give the Portuguese extra motivation.“It’s too bad, Ronaldo certainly deserved it with Real,” Allegri said at the Gala Sports Awards.“Modric winning it will be a motivation, he’ll want to do better and win his sixth ballon d’or with Juventus next year.“CR7 is a model to all footballers. Even with all his success and at 33 years old he still focuses on each detail. His talents alone don’t account for him being on his level.“He is a likeable guy and he has joined into the group well, and raised our level of professionalism, which is always a part of Juventus.”