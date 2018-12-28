The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Organisation, PPCO, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s attack on its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a mere illusion, which will not stop Nigerians from voting him out of power in 2019.The party said it was unfortunate that President Buhari will resort to sponsoring fabrications and false allegations against Atiku just because he was overwhelmed by the former Vice President’s soaring popularity and acceptance by Nigerians ahead of the polls.National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this, yesterday, in a chat with our correspondent also berated spokesperson of Buhari Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, who had earlier said Atiku would have been in jail if the Nigerian system was functional.He said: “Besides, because of President Buhari’s limited exposure, corrupt tendencies and manifest managerial incompetence, he is always fixated in his myopic creed that nobody can be successful except through corrupt enrichment.“We wish to remind President Buhari, who has been unleashing his aides to attack our Presidential candidate, that Atiku Abubakar has never been charged, indicted nor convicted for any act of corruption by any competent authority whatsoever.”