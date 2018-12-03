Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Abubakar Atiku will suffer a ‘bloodied nose’ in the 2019 presidential election against President Muhammadu Buhari.





Dambazzau said Atiku will be defeated in Adamawa, Gombe and other Northern states in 2019, adding that the former Vice President is no match for President Muhammadu Buhari





According to him, the Party will “ensure we do whatever we can in 2019,this will be the last Atiku’s outing and he will suffer a bloodied nose by the grace of God.”





Addressing journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Sunday, Dambazau speaking through his Senior Special Assistant and former Chairman, House Committee on Security, Aliyu Gebi, stressed that while the President had used his position in and out of office to better the lives of people, Atiku had not impacted lives outside his immediate circle.





He said, “In this race (2019), there is only one gladiator and that gladiator is the current President. So, there is no contender. (Atiku) by saying this is the toughest election in the history of Nigeria, yes toughest for him, certainly not for the President.





“As far as I’m concerned, this will be the easiest election in the history of Nigeria as far as President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC are concerned; he (Atiku) will not even win Adamawa much less Taraba or Gombe and then come to Bauchi.









“We will ensure we do whatever we can, this will be the last Atiku’s outing and he will suffer a bloodied nose by the grace of God.”