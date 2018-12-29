



The Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has cautioned Nigerians against voting for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 elections.





According to him, PDP is a party of very hungry politicians who will spare nothing to loot the public treasury again, increase the ‘hunger’ of the masses and take the nation back to recession.





He said this yesterday at the flag-off of President Buhari’s campaign in Uyo Akwa-Ibom state.





Amaechi blamed the ‘hunger’ currently suffered by Nigerians on the havoc wreaked on the nation’s economy by the previous administrations of the PDP.

He said: “They (the PDP) said you are hungry. You are hungry because they stole the money. If the money was here, you wouldn’t have been hungry.”





Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers state, added: “If you vote for the other party (PDP), let me tell you what will happen. They are so hungry that if they come out, they will be too busy stealing money that by the time Nigerians realise it, we are back to recession.”

He said corruption is one of Nigeria’s major problems, and that President Buhari was not giving up on the anti-corruption fight.





“We got in and saw the challenges. We never knew they had stolen all the money. We thought they had a conscience to leave some money behind.





“You know, the difference between us and the other party (PDP) is that they are not saying that they are not corrupt.





“They say we are corrupt, but APC is also corrupt. They agree that the president is not corrupt. What they are saying is those around the president are corrupt. But they agree that they are corrupt.





“We are saying as APC that we are not corrupt and that we are fighting corruption. Whether you are APC or PDP, when you are corrupt we will fight you,” he said.