The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi will on Wednesday, hold a Town Hall Meeting with the Aba Business Community.The interaction, according to a release by the State Coordinator, Atiku/Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya will hold at Aba Sports Club by 12:Noon.Ogbonnaya in the release stated that the essence of the Town Hall Meeting was for the Candidate to understand first-hand the challenges facing the business community in Aba.The release has it that Alh. Atiku Abubakar will be accompanied on the trip by his Running Mate, Mr. Peter Obi, National Chairman, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Senate President and Campaign DG, Dr. Bukola Saraki and other National Directors of the Campaign Council.The Town Hall, which will be interactive, will see businessmen in Aba sharing their challenges with the PDP Presidential Candidate and listening to his plans to improve their business environment should he emerge President of Nigeria.Ogbonnaya further disclosed that the Governor of the state, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu will be the Chief Host while various Atiku Pro Groups and Political Organisations are expected to mobilise their members to the venue of the event.“It is common knowledge that since Governor Okezie Ikpeazu mounted the saddle as Governor of Abia State, Aba has taken its rightful place as the SME Capital of West Africa attracting unprecedented attention from Governments and Development Partners,” part of the release read.