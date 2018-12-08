Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met on Friday at the PDP Campaign Office in Port Harcourt to discuss key issues ahead of the 2019 General elections.





The party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Mr Peter Obi, Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Sen. Bukola Saraki, and Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu attended the meeting.





Also, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers attended the strategy session.





The party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto; Abia Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu; Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta; Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi; and his counterpart from Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade, were also at the meeting.





Wike had earlier conducted members of the PDP Presidential Council on a tour of the PDP, Rivers chapter, Campaign Office prior to the meeting.





The state office houses the PDP Presidential Campaign Office in Rivers.





Wike also hosted an expanded meeting of PDP national leaders at the Government House Port Harcourt before the meeting.





Those who attended the meeting at Government House included Atiku Abubakar; Obi; Secondus; Wike; Okowa; Ayade; Saraki; Dogara; Tambuwal; Umahi; and Sen. Ben Bruce.





Former governor of Cross River, Sen. Liyel Imoke, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Austin Opara, Sen. Olaka Nwogu, Hassan Saleh and some National Assembly members of the party also attended the meeting.