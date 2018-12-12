



Atiku Abubakar, the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is Nigeria’s top trending politician on Google in 2018.





Google announced the results of its 2018 Year in Search on Wednesday which revealed the year’s major moments and top trends based on searches conducted in Nigeria.





The 2018 Year in Search list contains the top trending news moment, music and movies that got the attention of Nigerians as well as the people, places, and things that trended.





The 72-year-old politician was Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 and 2007 when Olusegun Obasanjo was president.





He will be contesting in the 2019 presidential election, with Peter Obi as his running mate, hoping to displace the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari who is also seeking re-election with the All Progressives Congress ticket.





“This year’s most searched news event was the Osun elections, which gripped national attention in September due to alleged incidents of voter intimidation and interference,” a statement by the company read.





In Nigeria, the top trending people were:





· Alexis Sanchez

· Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

· Meghan Markle

· Stan Lee

· Philippe Coutinho

· Atiku Abubakar

· Tosyn Bucknor

· Avicii

· Aisha Abimbola

· Sylvester Stallone

The top trending news searches were:





· Osun elections

· Ekiti elections

· PDP Presidential Primaries

· ASUU Strike

· NLC Strike/Minimum Wage

· Offa Robbery

· Kaduna Crisis

· Lagos APC primaries

· Royal Wedding