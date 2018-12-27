The All Progressives Congress said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, was having early signs of depression.The APC said it was why the former Vice President had been attacking the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.Atiku had on Wednesday said Buhari, rather than the Nigerian system, was the problem why the anti-corruption war had been slow and that if the President had the political will, the system would make progress.The former vice president had reacted to Buhari’s statement on Tuesday that it was the system that was slow and not him in the fight against corruption.“Mr President, the problem with your anti-corruption war is not the system. You are the problem!” Atiku had criticised the President.But a statement on Thursday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, said, “The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is exhibiting early signs of depression, resulting from obvious frustration.“Consequently, he is unable to focus on his campaign.“Otherwise, Atiku should tell Nigerians why a discredited person like him should be elected as President instead of raising puerile allegations on a daily basis. President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC appear to be his main campaign issues, not his programmes for the country.”The APC said Nigerians were desirous of campaign that focuses on issues that matter to them, saying that for Atiku and the PDP, their only interest was to grab power and continue where they stopped in their avarice.The statement said, “The trajectory is exciting as we see a brighter future showing up. We won’t yield to the PDP’s shenanigans. The obvious strategy of the PDP is to truncate the country’s journey towards economic buoyancy and social stability. We will not play the PDP’s game.“PDP is acting an anti-people’s script. President Buhari remains unshaken by the desperate efforts being made by Atiku and PDP to blackmail the APC government. Everyone who was involved in corrupt practices would be brought to justice.“PDP is not offering any alternative to the progressive course this government is pursuing. It is actually apparent that the party is not contesting the 2019 elections to redeem itself, least of doing any good for the country.”