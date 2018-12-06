President, Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, has told striking lecturers in public universities to brace for a longer strike.Ogunyemi also told ASUU members “to be on the watch and prepare for a long-drawn-out struggle to salvage the university system”.The union called a national strike last month to press its demand for the implementation of its agreements with the Federal Government.The ASUU chief said, “Government is yet to change its ‘keep them talking’ style and stance as all the meetings held so far with the Minister of Education are yet to resolve any of the demands of ASUU.”Speaking after their zonal meeting at the Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, ASUU chairman, University of Ibadan, Dr Deji Omole, said the Ibadan zone of the union had been fully mobilised to win the battle with the government to improve the welfare of lecturers as well as funding universities adequately.Omole said lamented that the Federal Government is busy mobilising funds for the 2019 general elections without any plans to save the education sector from collapse.