Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Deji Omole has described the federal government as shameless for owing lecturers seven years of unpaid earned academic allowances and still want them to continue to work for free while the Presidency and the National Assembly feed fat on the wealth of the nation.





Omole made this declaration while reacting to a memo which directed Vice Chancellors of universities to implement the “no work, no pay” policy on the sticking lecturers across the country.





The Federal Government, it was gathered had directed Vice Chancellors of striking public universities across the country to enforce “no-work-no-pay” rule on the striking lecturers.





The memo which was signed by NUC Director of Research, Information and Technology Dr S.B Ramon-Yusuf stated that payment of salaries from any other sources will be viewed as a violation of extant rules and government directive.





It will be recalled that ASUU had on Sunday, November 4th this year, declared indefinite and total strike over issues bothering on welfare of its members, infrastructure and non-implementation of some agreements made to the union by the federal government.





But, Omole in a statement on Friday evening said it is sad that a government that prides itself as having integrity has shamefully shown that it lacks integrity by failing to honour agreements reached with the union and resorted to harassment and intimidation of ”our members on a patriotic struggle to save public education in Nigeria. ”





He said that the directive will add fuel to the struggle as academic staff have resolved to get proper education for the children of the masses.





According to Omole, the Military government tried unsuccessfully to intimidate the collective will of Nigerian masses, adding that members of the union have resolved to fight for the future of the country.





Omole said, “We have passed this road before. It is a familiar terrain which we can navigate with our eyes closed.





“We shall triumph any attempt to destroy the common patrimony”. The power of the people is stronger than the people in power.”