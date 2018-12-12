



Davido, Wizkid and Olamide are arguably the most successful artistes in Nigeria, hence, it’s no surprise that the trio dominated Google’s year-ending list of top trending songs.

Google on Wednesday announced the results of its 2018 year in search, which includes top trending songs, movies and sports people.

Davido had four entries on the list of most-searched songs by Nigerians in 2018 while Wizkid had three and Olamide earned two.

Burna Boy entered the list with his monster hit ‘Gbona’ while Kizz Daniel made the cut courtesy of his ‘One Ticket’ collaboration with Davido.

For the top movies, Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’ made the list while ‘Black Panther’, arguably the biggest film of the year, was also included.

‘Acrimony’ and the second instalment of ‘The Wedding Party’ were also among the top movies of the year among Nigerians.

Here’s the full list:

Top Trending Songs

1. Fever – Wizkid

2. Assurance – Davido

3. Science Student – Olamide

4. Motigbana – Olamide

5. Nwa Baby – Davido

6. One Ticket – Kiss Daniel ft Davido

7. Gbona – Burna Boy

8. Manya – Wizkid

9. Soco – Wizkid

10. Fia – Davido

Top Trending Movies

1. Black Panther

2. Avengers Infinity War

3. Acrimony

4. Venom

5. Deadpool 2

6. King of Boys

7. Wedding Party 2

8. Rampage

Top Trending Sports People

1. Alexis Sanchez

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

3. Philippe Coutinho

4. Emmanuel Eboue

5. Fred

6. Anthony Joashua

7. Jorginho

8. Unai Emery

9. Willian

10. Didier Drogba







