This is as the said attack has continued to generate mixed reactions.

In a statement made available on Monday, which was signed by his media aide, Barr Ike Maximus Ugwuoke, Mbaka said he never at any time blamed the attack on the Church.

The statement read: “The report in a section of the media that Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka of Adoration ministry Enugu Nigeria ‘fingers the Church on his alleged assassination’ is a false and a sensational headline curled by mischief makers for whatever ends and it is hereby refuted.

“First, the assassination plot against Fr Mbaka was not a mere ‘allegation” or claim’ as reported in the media but an established fact. The impact of the bullet on his car which the security agents have confirmed is there for all who cared to see. It is also ridiculous that two fictitious characters masquerading as concerned Catholics could go wild to insinuate in the media that Fr Mbaka planned his own assassination to curry public sympathy and presidential favour.

“Such statement depicts how far mischief makers can go in trivializing issues as important as human life and their absolute lack of fear of God. The statement calls to question the level of concern of such “Concerned Catholics” in such a matter involving the life of a catholic priest. We call on security agencies to investigate the source of such media report as the makers of the report or their pay masters may have some useful information to give them in their investigation into the incident.

“We challenge the two impostors claiming to be writing for the “Concerned Catholics” to come forward with their real identity, parish addresses and contacts to prove the point that they exist and that they are Catholics.

“We state categorically that in all efforts made to inquire from Fr Mbaka the person or persons behind the gun attack at him, he never at any time named anyone or pointed accusing finger at anyone as the sponsor of his assassination plot, be it the Catholic Church or Whomever.

“It is wrong and out of context to ascribe to Fr Mbaka any deductions made by any person or group of persons, or associations or followers of Fr Mbaka on the issue whether verbally or in prints. Such persons or group of persons may be freely expressing their sentiments on the issue but they are not speaking for Fr Mbaka and should not be taken or quoted as speaking for Fr Mbaka.

“Fr Mbaka’s love for the Catholic Church is unquestionable and to allege that he is “unleashing his ministry against the Catholic Church in an attempt to blackmail, or stampede the church into doing his bidding” only portrays the clear mischievous intention of the originators of the statement to incite the Catholic Church against Fr Mbaka.

“Such statement can only come from agents of darkness and liars from the pit of hell and should be considered as such.”