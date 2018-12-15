The Nigerian army has lifted the suspension placed on the activities of UNICEF in the north-east.





Onyema Nwachukwu,deputy director public relations of the army, disclosed this in a statement issued late Friday.





Nwachukwu said the decision followed “intervention by well-meaning Nigerians”.





He added that the military had met with representatives of the humanitarian agency and ironed out the issues which led to the action.





“Sequel to intervention by well meaning and concerned Nigerians over the recent suspension of UNICEF operations in the North East theatre of operations, the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE convened and held an emergency meeting with representatives of UNICEF this evening,” the statement read.





“During the meeting, the Theatre Command admonished the representatives of the organization to desist from activities inimical to Nigeria’s national security and capable of undermining ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency. The Command also urged UNICEF representatives to ensure they share information with relevant authorities whenever induction or training of new staff is being conducted in the theatre.





“Consequently, after extensive deliberations on the need to seek modalities to work harmoniously with the security agencies in the theatre of operation, the Theatre Command has henceforth lifted the three months suspension earlier imposed on UNICEF activities in North Eastern Nigeria.”





Earlier, the army had accused UNICEF of sabotaging the fight against insurgency.





The military had come under severe criticism for halting activities of the global body.