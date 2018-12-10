The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has reacted to the claim by the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, that two powerful people were frustrating the current Federal Government’s progress.





Speaking on Sunday, the National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima said Mrs Buhari’s claim was an indication that Nigerians should vote out the current All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government.





Recall that Mrs Buhari, who had made the claim at a conference organized by Project 4+4 in Abuja on Tuesday last week, however failed to mention the names of the powerful persons.





But, reacting to her remark, the AYCF National President insisted that government can’t be “narrowed down to people from the same village.”





According to Shettima, “Her story is not different from what we have said and keep saying, it’s only the blind one who believes Buhari is doing better will stand and vote for him in 2019 but for us, we have gone beyond that, certainly, we will not continue like this.





“The rate of debt Nigeria has incurred is enough not to vote for them again, the level of debt this government has taken is enough for us to say no, the government has failed on all level.





“Aisha Buhari actually has a clue. If you have a wife and she comes out to say you committed this, it means she knows what she’s saying because nobody could have come out to speak more than Aisha Buhari. And nobody could have just come out to dispute her claims.





“Its a very serious matter and we know that the man who is at the helms of affairs is not being told everything and is allowing all manner of things or probably he’s not aware and if he’s aware it’s a disaster.





“This government can’t be run by two individuals in our collective interest, It won’t be accepted by anybody. Government is not run by a few individuals, you can’t narrow down government to people from the same village.”