Former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has commended aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress, APC, who lost out in the last primaries for not decamping to the opposition parties in Akwa Ibom State.The former governor who led other members of the South-South National Peace and Reconciliation Committee of the APC, explained that the committee was in the state to interact and hear from leaders and concerned members of the party with a view to brokering truce as a result of grievances that trailed the last governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly primaries of the party in the state.Addressing aggrieved aspirants, Aregbesola said: ‘’I must commend you for the maturity you have exhibited by putting behind you the hurt to work for the victory of our party. It is obvious that the APC is taking over the state in 2019.‘’Therefore, I urge you to bury the agonies, pains and miseries of the past and remain true to the party because the victory of the party will drive away all that. The arranged defection of APC members to the PDP at Ibom Hall shows that APC is strong in Akwa Ibom and it has successfully pushed Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to start acting mischievous.”Responding, the state chairman of the APC, Ini Okopido, expressed delight that the four aspirants that contested the governorship primaries of the party have decided to bury their hatchets and join hands to work with Obong Nsima Ekere, the flagbearer of the party, to ensure victory for the party in 2019.He said the party had already set up a peace and reconciliatory committee headed by Sen Akpanudoedehe to resolve all grievances arising from the last primaries.