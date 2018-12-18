The All Progressives Grand Alliance has appealed to the Nigeria Election Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria to include its presidential candidate, John Gbor, in the debate scheduled for January 19, 2019.The appeal was contained in a letter addressed to the two organisations dated December 18 and signed by the national chairman, Victor Oye.The organisations had restricted participants at the debate to the presidential candidates of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili; Alliance for New Nigeria, Fela Durotoye; All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari; Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; and Young Progressives Party, Kingsley Moghalu.But Oye said there was no justification for the exclusion of the party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates in the debates, saying APGA is the third largest party in the country.The letter read, “I write to complain about the exclusion of our presidential and vice-presidential candidates from the ongoing debates being organised by your organisations, the Nigeria Election Debate Group and Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria.“It is an established fact at present that our party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, is the third largest political party in Nigeria. Therefore, it should have been part of the debates no matter whatever procedure or yardstick your organisations may have used to draw up political parties and their candidates included in the debates.“So, APGA ought to have been among the ones chosen, so far as the number of parties to be involved in the debates are beyond two.“Hence, it is our position that there was no reason for not including APGA candidates in the debates since the party is the third largest political party in the country, with a serving governor and numerous members in the state and national legislative assemblies.“Thus, I urge you to look into the matter dispassionately with a view to accommodating our party and its candidates in the next round of debates holding on January 19, 2019, and any others by you.”