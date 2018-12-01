



As preparations heat up ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Lagos governorship candidate on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has told his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Jimi Agbaje, that despite the political rivalry between them, they still need to live in harmony.





In a statement on Friday, Sanwo-Olu said the competition should not stop them from wishing each other well even if they would not wish each other victory at the poll.





The APC guber candidate made this remark while cautioning the supporters of each candidate against violence and abusive remarks that could heat up the polity before, during and after the polls.





He said, “Fellow Lagosians. Tomorrow, INEC lifts restrictions on campaigns for gubernatorial elections across the country. As friends, family and political rivals go into passionate debates during this period, tempers will rise and fall. But one thing is for certain, we have but one Lagos.

“To our supporters, let us shun the politics of violence, aggressive conversation, hatred and bitterness. Let us remember that though we are divided in our choice of candidates, we are all united in our desire to see an even greater Lagos.





“To my opponent, dear Jimi Agbaje, I may not be able to wish you victory, but I definitely wish you well. God bless everyone and God bless our dear Lagos State.”