



The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has refuted claims that some cabal in Aso Rock have hijacked the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari.





There are reports that a cabal has hijacked the campaign and that there was an intense plot to relegate members of the APC National Working Committee, NWC, in the scheme of things.





But in a swift reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who spoke with Vanguard, said it was not possible for someone to hijack the party’s campaigns.





He said, “Hijacked by who? If they hijacked it, to do what? Can they campaign without the president? Can they campaign without the party?





“We are all working together and there is no issue. Very shortly, the campaign council will be announced and campaigns will start.





“Election is February 16 and I keep telling people that campaigns are not all about rallies.





“There are several platforms of engagement with the voters. Many other aspects are ongoing. Our activities are ongoing.





“Yesterday, the president commissioned the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport.





“That is campaign to show that the same country that was not working is now working. That is what Nigerians are going to vote for in February.





“Nigerians are travelling this season, they will see activities going on on the roads. The roads that were not free for several hours, they are now going to be spending fewer hours.





“That is part of campaign. It is for people to go and see improvements and see possibilities and see that their country is now working.





“We are going to do rallies across the country. We are a party that is so proud of our achievements and we are very confident that our achievements are speaking for us already.”