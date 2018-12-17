



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will need another strategic session in Dubai, in order to present a new alternative ahead of the 2019 polls.





APC Spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the assertion in reply to a statement by PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.





Atiku in a communique made on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, noted that Buhari’s recent assessment of the nation’s economy, in which he stated that it had gone out of control, was enough evidence that the president had failed.





However, disagreeing with Atiku, Issa-Onilu said, “It is very amazing that two months into the election, PDP is still not presenting any alternative governance agenda before the people of this country.





“Sadly, the main opposition party appears at a loss as to how to face Nigerians knowing they would have to explain why they so badly mismanaged this country at a period of surplus.”





The APC went on to reveal some of the achievements of the Buhari-led administration, via their official Twitter handle.