The organisers of the 2019 vice presidential and presidential debate, Nigerian Elections Debate Group and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria have released the names of political parties that would be participating.According to the statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the NEDG, Mr Eddi Emesiri, the parties are Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Alliance for New Nigeria, All Progressives Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Young Progressives Party, reports Channels Television.The vice presidential debate is scheduled to hold on December 14, 2018, while the presidential debate will hold on Saturday, January 19, 2019.