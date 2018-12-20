The House of Representatives Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus has described the laying of the N8.83 trillion 2019 budget as “yet another hollow ritual”.President Muhammadu Buhari presented the budget amid cheers and jeers from the lawmakers.The Caucus, which briefed reporters after the laying of the budget, said nothing good would come out of it.According to the Deputy Minority Leader, Chukwuka Onyema, flanked by other lawmakers, the APC government has consistently failed to fully implement the annual national budget.He said: “The usual disagreement between the National Assembly and the executive has always tended to be more about insisting that they should get things right with implementation of the budget in the interest of our democracy, our economy and most importantly, our citizens.“Often, they say that there is no money to implement aspects of the economy, even in the face of humongous funds coming in through FIRS, NNPC, Nigeria Customs Service and other sources.“It is the firm conviction of the PDP House Caucus that accountability and democracy dividends must be assured for the masses of this great country who voted us all into our respective positions.“However, the APC government has come with another one of its annual disappearing acts, following up on its hollow ritual that has consistently failed to achieve far less than fifty percent of expectations.“The truth is that the APC has failed and every discerning citizen needs to use his or her PVC wisely to boot them out in 2019; a government that cannot implement a national budget the road map to progress and economic development will only bring more economic woes and likely ruin to all. Do not be fooled by APC’s hollow rituals”.The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as disgraceful, the conduct of lawmakers of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during yesterday’s budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari.A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, reads: “We condemn in strong terms the action by lawmakers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the presentation of the 2019 budget by President Mohammadu Buhari on Wednesday.“The PDP should be aware that the disgraceful conduct and actions of its legislative caucus has succeeded in eroding the remnant of the public’s respect, (if any) that the Party has in the eyes of any respectable Nigerian.“The PDP has further confirmed its unsavoury image in the eyes of well-meaning Nigerians, that the party is largely populated by self-serving and unpatriotic members, whose sole aim in politics is to promote their self interests at the expense of the country’s interests.“By law, respect for the office of the President or head of government in any clime is not a matter of choice, but a civic obligation sanctioned by laws. Being an opposition party or critic is no licence for such wayward conduct by the PDP legislative caucus; most especially against the President of the country.“Not even the admonition of the President to the PDP lawmakers that “You are on international TV, comport yourselves. The world is watching us; we should be above this,” failed to calm the unruly PDP elements.“Nigerians are not oblivious of the actions and inactions of the National Assembly presiding officers, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara while the President was being heckled by the PDP legislative caucus.”