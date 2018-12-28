The Godswill Akpabio International stadium is already filled to the brim moments before the flag-off of the APC National Campaign for the 2019 elections.The security situation was tight in and around the stadium as the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; the Army, DSS and other paramilitary personnel were on standby to ensure security and a hitch-free campaign.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that all entrances leading to the stadium have been cordoned off by security personnel to ensure a hitch-free campaign flag-off.Vehicular movements have also been restricted around the stadium, while vehicles that conveyed supporters were parked along adjourning streets.Ambulances are also on standby in case of any emergencies.Different cultural troupes from the 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom perform and chant solidarity songs even as they await President Buhari’s arrival around 2:30pm.Speaking to NAN, Mr Aniekan Nelson who hails from Ikot Abia Ward two in Obot Akara described the event as colourful.“As you can see Akwa Ibom is APC. We will give Buhari and Ekere as well as all APC candidates 100 per cent vote, come 2019 elections,’’ he said.Also, Mrs Inimfon Abasi Nelson, a candidate for Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara State Constituency, thanked God for making the event to hold in Akwa Ibom.“It is a privilege for us to have the President flag off the APC Campaign in Akwa Ibom. We are proud to have him here” Nelson said.She also expressed optimism that President Buhari would be re-elected in 2019, while Nsima Ekere would be elected as the next governor of Akwa Ibom.She also commended the people of the state for coming out en masse to witness the APC Campaign flag-off.