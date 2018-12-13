The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, on Wednesday alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the police had entered into a secret agreement with the All Progressives Congress to cripple PDP states.Secondus added that the alleged move was aimed at stopping the PDP’s bid to reclaim power and “rescue the country from the inept rule of the APC”.However, the APC dismissed the allegation, saying the former ruling party was not telling the truth.Secondus in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Ike Abonyi, claimed that the PDP was aware that the APC had “mapped out a strategy to ensure that the PDP-controlled states are adequately inconvenienced and frustrated enough not to have concentration to tackle their reelection”.The PDP leader alleged that the redeployment of Commissioners of Police in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Ebonyi states was geared towards preventing his party from retaining power in the three states.He added, “In the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly crisis, which was engineered by the APC, the police clearly became an interested party playing a biased role to dance to the music of the APC.“In most PDP states, despite the governors being the statutory chief security officers, police commissioners have set up parallel structures to undermine the security of the states just to satisfy their paymasters“They have resolved to inject crisis into the PDP-controlled states and ensure that our governors who are refusing to play ball are permanently distracted.“They have deployed a huge amount of money in these states to either use labour or state legislators to instigate crisis, frighten the governors and force them to do a deal with them.”Secondus alleged that the EFCC and the police had been co-opted into what he described as a nefarious project “to make it look as if it is an anti-corruption programme”.He said, “Nigerians should ask the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, why is it that only PDP governors are on their radar.“Nigerians should ask the EFCC why they are looking away from what happened in Kano that everybody watched. If Governor Ibrahim Ganduje had been a member of the PDP, would the EFCC have kept quiet?“Nigerians should find out why is it that only the PDP ’s finance commissioners are visitors to the EFCC while their APC counterparts, where corruption is obvious, are glorified.“Only PDP governors are performing and carrying out people-oriented projects across the country as can be witnessed by all but they are the only ones being harassed by Magu and his team.“We are aware that Magu has vowed to make the reelection of President Buhari his personal project even if Nigerians appear to have turned their back on them.”Secondus accused the APC of not planning to win the forthcoming general elections, but to rig.“That is why they are not campaigning or seeking votes from Nigerians. That is why President Buhari has refused to sign into law an amended Electoral Act that would have guaranteed this nation a free and fair election,” he said.However, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Nigerians should know that the PDP was not saying the truth.He said, “The PDP has many lies in its pot to dish out to unsuspecting Nigerians.“This party lied that the accounts of its vice-presidential running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, were frozen. It turned out to be a lie.“The party also lied that the home of two sons of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was searched by security agents, it also turned out to be a lie.“This is another false alarm from the PDP. Nigerians should ignore it. Instead of sitting down to tell Nigerians what they want to do in 2019, they are busy ditching out lies.”Issa-Onilu said the ruling party would expose the PDP soon when it started its national campaign.