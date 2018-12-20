Heavyweight boxer , Anthony Joshua has been awarded an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to sport by Prince Charles.According to Sportbible , the award ceremony held at Buckingham Palace, on Thursday.Prior to this , he was previously awarded a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire back in 2013 , for his success at the London 2012 Olympics where he won gold in the heavyweight boxing.An OBE is a Queen ’ s honour given to an individual for a major local role in any activity such as business , charity or the public sector.