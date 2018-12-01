Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Anthony Anenih, the Iyasele of Esanland, has been buried.Late Anenih was interred at his mansoluem in his country home residence at Uromi, Esan North East local government area.The interment was witnessed by family members and few friends.A funeral mass held at the St Anthony Catholic Church, Uromi, was well attended by dignitaries and many residents of Uromi.Commercial motor-cyclist known as Okada performed gyration in the street of Uromi.Candidates of various political parties for next year’s general election stormed the venue with their campaign vehicles.In his homily, Bishop of the Uromi Diocese, Rev. Father Donatus Ogun, warned political parties against engaging in campaign of calumny.Bishop Ogun who wondered who would fit into the shoes of Anenih in Esanland in terms providing the needed Leadership.He described the late‎ Chief Anenih as good a Christian and man of his word, who spoke of his conviction irrespective of political affiliation.“He was called Mr. Fix it not because he could solve all problems, but because he believed any problem can be solved if people are ready to shift ground.“He was a man of integrity who lived by his words. As a Catholic, consistency was‎ exceptional to him. He was outstanding politician and mentor, who kept his promises, who believed in giving others opportunity to be,” he said.Bishop Ogun said it would be difficult to find replacement for Chief Anenih in Esan land, saying that anyone to replace him must start with the generosity of himself, Anenih was generous with hs person, time and resources, adding “he was generous to a fault”.He warned Nigerians and politicians not to make promises they cannot fulfill ‎because God will demand account from them.Speaking on political campaigns for 2019 general election, the Catholic Bishop urged politicians to do their campaign based on issues.“Nigerians are tired of hearing rubbish, give us something fresh when we go to bed. If you‎ are hiring a campaign manager, tell us what you want to do to improve our lives,” he said.Dignitaries at the event included, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, President Mohammadu Buhari represented by Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Chief James Ibori, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, former President Good luck Jonathan, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Seriake Dickson, Senator Matthew Urhoghide and Prince Joe Okojie.Others were Alhaji Atiku Abubakar represented by his running mate, former Governor Peter Obi,. Chief Dan Orbih amongst others.