The Kashim Shettima-led All Progressives Congress’ National Peace and Reconciliation Committee for the South West on Thursday ended its meetings with a closed-door meeting with the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.The meeting was held in the governor’s private residence in Ikeja, Lagos.The meeting with Amosun, which was earlier scheduled for Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, was the committee’s last activity in the South-West, according to a press statement.Gusau said discussions at the meeting focused on how to resolve the crisis in Ogun State chapter of the party.He recalled that members of the committee had on Wednesday held closed-door meetings with the party’s state chairman and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly.According to him, major stakeholders of the party in Lagos State including the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode; the party’s governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; state chairman and members of the Governors’ Advisory Council attended the meeting.