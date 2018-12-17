President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja declared the operations of Amnesty International in Nigeria appeared to be damaging the morale of soldiers fighting terrorism.Expressing worries over the role of the organisation on the war against terror in Nigeria, he said its action has created the impression Nigeria was fighting two wars on terror- Boko Haram and Amnesty International.Buhari, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, urged the leadership of the international organization to always scrutinise its advocacy in Nigeria, especially as it relates to the war against terrorism.The statement reads: “While President Muhammadu Buhari cherishes and encourages the noble ideals on which institutions like Amnesty International are founded, the organisation’s operations in Nigeria seem geared towards damaging the morale of the Nigerian military.“The Federal Government is increasingly concerned about the role that Amnesty International is playing in the war against terror in Nigeria.“While President Muhammadu Buhari cherishes and encourages the noble ideals on which institutions like Amnesty International are founded, the organisation’s operations in Nigeria seem geared towards damaging the morale of the Nigerian military.“It often appears as if the Nigerian government is fighting two wars on terror: against Boko Haram and against Amnesty International.“The obvious bias and inaccuracies in Amnesty International’s recent country reports on Nigeria risk Amnesty’s reputation as an impartial international organisation.“President Buhari appeals to the leadership of Amnesty International to scrutinise its advocacy in Nigeria, especially as it relates to the war against terrorism.”