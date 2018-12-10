Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, has said Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel came to make money from the state treasury.Enang, during an interactive session with reporters, said the government was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N1.7 billion transfer from state account.He noted that the transfer was a private issue of Udom.He said: “The issue was election petition cases, which proceeded Udom becoming the governor, it is a matter which he ought to have paid for personally. The fact that you are elected governor does not mean that every of your private transactions must be paid from the government’s coffers.“It was his election that was challenged, so it cannot be paid for from government’s account, it can only be paid for by Udom as a private citizen.”The senator accused Udom of bringing in his “personal aides” from the banking sector to help him spearhead his motives.