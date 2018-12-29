



Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom state, has advised governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to surrender their states before the 2019 elections.





Akpabio said this on Friday while speaking at the flag off of the All Progressives Congress (APC)l campaign for the 2019 general election.





The senator representing Akwa Ibom north west said the forthcoming election is all about integrity and President Muhammadu Buhari has what it takes to continue in office.





“We thank the national leadership of our party for choosing Akwa-Ibom state to flag off the 2019 presidential campaign. Uyo is now the capital of APC in the south-south. We are taking over from southern Nigeria,” Akpabio said.

“The 2019 election is all about integrity versus others. Mr. President has the integrity to continue in office. He has completed many projects he met on ground, initiating new ones and that is why we are going to run the APC presidential election in this country on the basis of performance. Other states, like the PDP states that have done nothing should surrender even before the election. They should surrender before February.”