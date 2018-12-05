THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members are not returning to the classrooms soon, one month after they embarked on strike.ASUU National President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said yesterday that the meeting between the Federal Government and the union ended without any conclusion.Ogunyemi, while speaking with reporters at the end of the closed door meeting in Abuja, noted that negotiations were still ongoing.He said both parties were yet to reach a concrete decision.“For now, we have started to discuss. We are yet to reach any concrete decision. Once we have more information, we will make ourselves available to the press.“The union will reconvene very soon to continue negotiations,” he said.Read also: President renews pledge on release of Chibok girlsThe meeting held at the instance of Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu to find lasting solution to the ongoing strike by the university lecturers.ASUU had on November 4, embarked on an indefinite strike over poor funding of Nigerian universities and non-implementation of previous agreements by government.Meanwhile, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) President Mr. Danielson Akpan has urged both parties to have a common ground so that the universities can reopen.He said they must put the interest of the country and Nigerian students above any other thing.