



A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere on Thursday declared that it will on Tuesday 29th January 2019 formally endorse the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari as its preferred presidential candidate ahead of the 2019 general elections.





The group made this known shortly after its meeting held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.





Recall that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who spoke on behalf of another group led by Chief Rueben Fasoranti, had told journalists in September that the group will support the candidature of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.





But, another group led by Senator Ayo Fasanmi on Thursday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has performed well, hence deserves another term in office.





The Senator Ayo Fasanmi-led Afenifere, after its meeting in Ibadan, told journalists that it will on Tuesday January 29 formally declare its support for Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.





Leaders of the group at the Ibadan meeting included: Chief Ayo Fasanmi, former governor of Oyo state, Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, Senator Biyi Durojaye and Chairman of Ekiti State chapter of the group, Chief Akin Fasae.





Fasae, who spoke on behalf of the group, described the Chief Reuben Fasoranti group as usurper.





He said, “We decided to host the whole Yoruba land in Ibadan on January 29 next year. It is to proclaim support of the Yoruba land for President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019. And also to tell the whole world that the Afenifere that Baba Awolowo created before he left is still intact.





“The Afenifere is a progressive movement and any Afenifere who is not a progressive is not Afenifere. The Afenifere that Baba Awolowo created is still intact and we are going to support President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo in the presidential election come February 2019”.





Fasae said that Buhari has performed well and deserves another term in office.





He said, “The economy is a collective issue, the unemployment that we have is getting better. Look at the school feeding program, look at his many millions of naira they are spending, look at the number of school children they are feeding. Look, children are being fed, 27 states are benefiting. And many other things that are happening and unemployment has reduced. Buhari has done his best and his best is yet to come. That is why we are telling people to vote for him particularly in the Yoruba land.”





He added that the Chief Ayo Fasanmi-led Afenifere is the authentic Afenifere, claiming that the one led by Chief Reuben Fasoranti is not part of Afenifere.





Fasae said, “I just said it now, this is not a faction. I said that the Afenifere we know in Yoruba land is a progressive movement and this is where we are today in Ibadan and the other Afenifere that is talking about Atiku, the Ayo Adebanjo group is not part of Afenifere. They are usurpers in the group”.