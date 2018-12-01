According to a statement on CAF’s website, the decision was taken at Friday’s Exceptional General Meeting in Accra.
The confederation’s executive committee has now opted to re-open bidding for the tournament, which is due to kick off in June 2019.
While Cameroon bid to host a 16-team tournament, they have been unable to convince CAF that they have the infrastructure to host an expanded event.
CAF President, Ahmed Ahmed, reportedly told journalists that any countries interested in putting themselves forward as potential hosts, have 21 days to present their candidacy.
