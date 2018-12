Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, has been rejected by the National Chairman of his new party, Action Alliance party, AA, Tunde Anifowose-Kelani.





Nwosu‎ was rejected as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Imo State.





According to the Chairman, Nwosu was yet to become a registered member of the party.





He said for this reason, the former Imo Chief of Staff, cannot be recognized as the party’s standard-bearer in Imo State for the forthcoming general elections.





Kelani told reporters on Thursday that “Uche Nwosu is not yet a member of our party and cannot come through the back door to be a gubernatorial candidate of the party in Imo state.”





He further pointed out that the party had rules and regulations guiding its operation and that in order to become a registered member there were due process such person must follow.





He advised that if Uche Nwosu really wants to be a registered member of Action Alliance Party, he should do the needful.





“People of such pedigree should know better than junk politicking which would not help towards 2019,” he said.