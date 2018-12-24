A foundation member of the All Progressives Congress and Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party to mind their business and face their manifesto, which according to him, is dead on arrival.He said it was mischievous of the opposition party to accuse the ruling APC of hawking the 2023 presidency for telling the South East and South West that a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections would guarantee them presidency in 2023.The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, had said the APC was acting like a prostitute to have promised the two regions the same position in 2023.He said this while referring to statements credited to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who reportedly said at various times that the South West and South East, respectively would get the slot in 2023, if Buhari was re-elected in 2019.Speaking with our correspondent in Abuja, Okechukwu, who is from the South East said the observation of the PDP was erroneous, mischievous and not in tune with real politicking.He said, “What the South East and South West are doing is what we call real politics. It is not hawking as erroneously stated by the PDP. What we are saying is that the South East and South West are both qualified to take over from the president in 2023. But in the spirit of equity, natural justice and good conscience, the South East – being the only region in the South which has not produced the president – should get it. That another region in the South is aiming for the presidency does not mean hawking.“The rotation is a convention and not a norm. What is a concrete fact is that the South East and South West are aware that if president Buhari is re-elected in 2019, he has only four more years as stated in the constitution while that of Atiku Abubakar is a mirage or a pledge.“The PDP should blame themselves for allowing their candidate (Atiku) to come with a six-year manifesto because they cannot deceive anybody that he would spend only four years in office. It means other regions would have to wait for another eight years.”In a related development, the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission and former Senate majority leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, said that it would be counterproductive for the South East to vote for the opposition in 2019.Speaking to journalists in Abuja, the APC senatorial candidate in Cross-River state said, “We are talking about the opportunity and it is for the South East to go and organise themselves and prepare itself for that opportunity. Will they (South East) have an opportunity in 2023 through President Buhari? The answer is yes, the opportunity will be there and you need to put your house in order. Will it be possible with the other person (Atiku) in 2023 considering the fact that he would have a constitutional two terms? The answer is no.”