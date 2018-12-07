President Muhammadu Buhari’s unwavering commitment to put Nigeria back on the path of cohesive national development is hinged on human and natural assets, Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity, Senator Abu Ibrahim has said.Senator Ibrahim who is also Chairman, National Committee Buhari Support Group (NCBSG), stated this at the just concluded National Consultative Forum of NCBSG in Abuja.The Katsina South senator noted that President Buhari has worked tirelessly and selflessly to put the economy of the country back on track in the last 36 months.He said that while inflation has been on the downward trend generally for more than a year, the manufacturing sector has seen consistent growth in output through friendly policies.According to him, the agricultural sector has not only put millions back to rewarding work, it has inched the country closer to self sufficiency in food production.The lawmaker added that it is obvious that the deliberate ease of doing business drive has seen a boom in micro, small and medium scale enterprises and engineered renewed foreign investment interest in the country’s economy.He said that high-impact social investment programmes have engaged hundreds of thousands of youths while small scale businesses are receiving soft loans to boost their businesses.Ibrahim noted that millions of school children are being fed nutritious meals daily while tens of thousands of indigent citizens are also being provided succor through cash transfer scheme.He said that a prudent management style has seen the country’s foreign reserves approach $50 billion for the first time in many years even while pursuing social investment and aggressively executing infrastructure development projects in the maritime, power, railways and road sub-sector.The projects abandoned in the years of surplus earning, he said, are now being successfully executed with much less income in testimony to President Buhari’s love and dedication to the country.The senator said that President Buhari has shown exemplary aversion to the plundering of the country’s collective patrimony and has given pertinent organs of government the free hand with which to reign-in the monster of corruption that has blighted the national psyche for decades.Ibrahim said, “Though it is not yet Uhuru, and we still have challenges to confront as a determined multi-cultural development nation, Nigeria has made real progress under President Buhari.”The lawmaker insisted that “In President Muhammadu Buhari, we have a leader we are sure will never abuse his office and use our collective sacrifices to feed his personal financial empire.”He noted that “We can go to sleep knowing that Mr. President will not be entertaining nocturnal meetings at which our common destines are packaged and shared amongst a kleptomaniac few.”Ibrahim urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in the onerous task of national building and continue to support President Buhari.