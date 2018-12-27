The All Progressives Congress in Borno State has promised to replicate the success of 2015 general elections at next elections.The party had in 2015 won all elections in Borno State both at the National and State Assemblies and drew overwhelming votes for its presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari.Speaking to journalists after receiving a report from the Peace and Reconciliation Committee inaugurated to reunite all aggrieved members after the primaries in the state, the Chairman of APC in Borno State, Alhaji Ali Dalori said the state remains a stronghold of the ruling party.He said, “We are going to give President Muhammadu Buhari massive votes during the next election. We are going to ensure all our candidates are returned.”He said there was no faction within the party in Borno, warning those planning for their selfish gains to organize parallel campaigns for President Muhammadu Buhari to bury the plan.Dalori warned that such characters are not known to the party in the state but are only fifth columnist bent on causing disaffection among the APC faithful in Borno State.He said, “We are going to ensure that we keep this House united and do not give room to those that do not have political clout but bent on pulling us down.”Earlier the Secretary of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, Barrister Baba-Shehu Lawan said the APC is going into next elections as a united house ready to consolidate on past victories.He said the committee was able to reach out to aggrieved members who have all shown interest in working for the success of the party at next elections.Lawan said though some still have cases against the party at the court, the committee has recommended that the party should approach them to drop the suits.