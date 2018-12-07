Dr Pedro Obaseki, the President of Midwest Movement, says the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, should stop using restructuring as a political gimmick to get votes, if he has no intention of fulfilling his promise, else, he will face court action.Obaseki, a cousin of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday that only a restructured Nigeria would engender peace, progress and prosperity for the country.He said,“We will take any presidential candidate who promises restructuring to court if he or she reneges.“Once you openly commit to restructuring, we will hold you in court if you don’t prosecute it having made an open commitment; an open commitment is a contract whether verbal or written.“Atiku has come with “let’s keep Nigeria working again’’ as slogan, if Atiku is doing it as a gimmick to get campaign votes, he will regret it because we are going to hold him accountable to his promises unlike in the past,” he said.According to him, the country needs a presidential candidate that strongly believes in and is committed to the restructuring of the nation for Nigeria to join the comity of developed nations of the world.He spoke against the backdrop of Abubakar’s promise to commence the processes of Nigeria’s restructuring within six months of his administration if he emerges the winner of the February 16 Presidential Election.NAN reports that Abubakar gave the pledge at the PDP rally in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday.