The presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been advised to pay a visit to the United States of America.In a statement by one of the pro -Buhari groups , the No Alternative To Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 (NATBuhariOsinbajo 2019), the PDP presidential candidate was advised to convince Nigerians that he is not wanted in the United States of America by visiting the country, the biggest democracy in the world.The group said visiting the country by the former vice president would make him acceptable to Nigerians who will soon go to the poll.The group also maintained that Former President Olusegun Obasanjo could not be wrong when he said that the American government wrote to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission of Nigeria in June 2006, on its intention to investigate Atiku Abubakar on corruption-related issues.