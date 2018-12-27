



President Buhari has appointed former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio as the National Coordinator of the Presidential Support CommitteePastor Mfon Okon, the Akwa Ibom state Coordinator of the committee, who disclosed on Thursday, in Uyo said four indigenes of the state have also been appointment into the committee.They include Lady Valerie Ebe, a former deputy governor of the state as chairman, National Advisory Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, National Director – Planning & Strategy, Senator Aloysius Etok – National Director for inter-party affairs, and the party’s South-South zonal woman leader, Mrs Rachael Akpabio as the National Assistant Welfare Secretary.Okon said appointments were a reflection of the confidence President Buhari reposed on their ability to successfully work for his re-election in the forthcoming presidential election.He called on the people of the state to fully key into national politics by supporting the All Progressives Congress to return the President, and ensure that the party wins Akwa Ibom State in 2019.Meanwhile, preparations are underway by the APC in the state to ensure a hitch-free South-South zonal flag-off of President Buhari re-election campaign slated for the Godswill Akpabio international stadium, Uyo on December 28th.