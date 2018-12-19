



Nigerian popstar, Duncan Mighty has given reasons he should be chosen as presidential running mate to Omoyele Sowore of the Action Alliance Congress, AAC.

The singer and record producer expressed interest in being mate to Sowore, adding that Rabiu Ahmed Rufai, who currently occupies the position, is not doing enough on the campaign front.

Sowore’s vice presidential candidate, Rufai is a doctor and public health expert, and by virtue of his profession, Duncan Mighty feels he should be educating Nigerians on how the country’s healthcare system can be revamped.

The singer said on Instagram, “Nigeria needs solution experts who are able to go into the street.

“A man like Sowore needs a man like Duncan Mighty to tell him whatever you say can be done.

“Someone was telling me that Sowore already has a vice-presidential candidate and I went to his page and realised that this guy is a doctor and he has only 15 posts of pictures.

“He is supposed to let us know, as a doctor, that Nigeria should be the leading health nation.

“Nigeria should be that nation where everybody from outside should come have the best healthcare. For this reason, I will demand a debate.

“It is high time we realise that it is not only when Mr President travels that the vice-president should work.