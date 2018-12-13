



Some prominent Nigerian celebrities, on Wednesday pledged their support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The celebrities made the declaration while receiving awards of excellence from the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari in Abuja.





The celebrities included former Nigerian football stars – Daniel Amokachi, Peter Rufai, Garba Lawal and artistes – Korede Bello, Jide Kosoko, Iyanya, Joke Silva and DJ Jimi Jatt.





Mrs Buhari gave the awards of excellence to the celebrities in recognition of their contributions to the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry.





She made the presentation during an event organised by the Buhari Support Organization tagged “Together Nigeria”, aimed at galvanising support for the re-election of President Buhari in the 2019 general elections, NAN reports.





The event was organised to showcase the achievement of the Buhari administration in the last three and half years.





In their separate responses after the award, the celebrities declared their support for the re-election bid of President Buhari.





Amokachi said the Buhari administration had achieved a lot in the fight against corruption, which, he said, was gradually changing the narrative of Nigerians in the international community.





The footballer said Buhari has laid a solid foundation for the betterment of future generations of Nigerians.





Also speaking, Kosoko, said his support for President Buhari was unshakeable, considering the successes recorded by the administration, especially in the area of social investment programmes



