Hours after naming Africa’s richest man on the ‘special advisory committee’ to President Muhammadu for his re-election, the presidency has clarified that the businessman is not actually a member of the campaign team.It was reported how Mr Dangote was named among seven members of the advisory committee in a list provided by Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina.Another businessman, Femi Otedola, was also on the list; while the other five were politicians.The other five are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; APC national leader; Bola Tinubu; Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan; House of Representatives Leader Femi Gbajabiamila; and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.The advisory committee was one of the committees listed in the APC ‘Presidential Campaign Council.’The naming of the two businessmen was condemned by many Nigerians including the main opposition party, PDP.In another statement on Friday night, however, Mr Adesina explained the status of Mr Dangote.“It has become imperative to further clarify the status of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, named under the sub-head ADVISORY MEMBERS in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council announced on Friday, December 28, 2018.“Africa’s richest man, not being a card-carrying member of APC, cannot, and is not member of the PCC. He is also a member of the Peace Committee, and thus cannot be in a partisan campaign council,” Mr Adesina said.The spokesperson did not explain why the advisory committee was listed as part of the PCC or whether his exemption of Mr Dangote also applies to the other six members of the advisory committee.